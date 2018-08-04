 Tie feels like a win for Kaiser football
August 4, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Tie feels like a win for Kaiser football

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 4, 2018 at 12:11 am
A tie game on the scoreboard was a resounding win for the Hawaii Kai football community on Friday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –