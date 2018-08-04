SHARE















Expecting a bundle of joy? Then take time now to enjoy being a twosome. Here are five ideas for experiencing a Babymoon.

1. Energize at Enchantment

With spectacular red rocks as a backdrop, the Sedona’s Boynton Canyon’s spa in Sedona, Ariz., at the Enchantment Resort is described as “a sanctuary where you can journey inside, back to the quiet, rooted spaces of your soul,” setting the scene for a relaxing getaway with your partner before the excitement of parenting gets underway. Choose from an assortment of treatments crafted for guests who are expecting a child. A nutritionist is also available to provide tips on nourishing the pregnant and post-pregnant body as well as the newest addition to the family. Take to the local trails and tap into the energy vortexes that are said to offer rejuvenation.

Contact: EnchantmentResort.com

2. Take a bucket-list trip

As your family (not to mention your belly) expands, the trips on your bucket list may shift positions as you redefine priorities. Peruse your list of current dream destinations and make reservations before the baby arrives. As detailed in the cover story of this section, try the islands of Tahiti where the trade winds will sweep your cares away. It is a top destination choice for many seeking a romantic holiday. Before late-night nursing begins, relax amid blue lagoons and pristine coral reefs. As a Windstar guest, you’ll spend a day on a small island (motu) where you can sip coconut drinks, wade into the sapphire-colored sea and nap as the lilting sounds of an ukulele fade in the distance. Later, enjoy a romantic dinner for two under billowing sails and moonlit skies.

Contact: WindstarCruises.com

3. Babymoon in Bermuda

Pillows may never matter as much as they do during pregnancy. That’s why Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton includes your choice of extra pillows as part of its Babymoon package. Located on nearly 100 acres on the south shore of the mid-­Atlantic island, the Fairmont Southampton welcomes you with colorful bougainvillea, swaying palms and special treats sure to satisfy current cravings. Look forward to strolling along pink-sand beaches and relaxing through a prenatal massage in the Willow Stream Spa.

Contact: Fairmont.com/SouthamptonNermuda

4. Unplug

With your doctor’s permission, go off the grid. Leave the lists that accompany your busy life behind and turn away from television news, sports scores and pesky political punditry. Tune in to nature, each other and the quiet that you know is temporary. Read books, play cards, tell stories, linger over dinner and enjoy your special time together. Stroll through the woods or along the beach. Dig your toes in the sand or swing in a hammock. Journal, take a nap, then another nap and relish the special time for two.

5. Linger in luxury

You’re about to share your life with a little one. So treat yourself to luxury in Wyoming’s Teton Mountains. At the Four Seasons Jackson Hole, the four-night Pampering Package includes spa time specially designed for parents-to-be as well as daily breakfast and the chance to unwind in a spectacular mountain setting. Nearby, Grand Teton National Park trails hug the shores of String, Leigh and Trapper Lakes. With little elevation gain, the flat terrain provides ample opportunity to photograph the jagged peaks reflected in the water, wade into the shallow lake and picnic along the shoreline.

After a national park visit or a stroll through the charming shops and galleries of this mountain town, relax by the alpine resort’s pool or find your way to the Ascent Lounge. Settle in with refreshing craft cocktails and mocktails before dining at The Handle Bar.

Contact: FourSeasons.com/JacksonHole