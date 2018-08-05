 Arizona man electrocuted after climbing atop transformer in Utah
Associated Press
August 5, 2018
Updated August 5, 2018 7:50am

SALT LAKE CITY >> An Arizona man has died in Utah after authorities say he climbed on top of a transformer box and touched high-voltage wires.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man was from Colorado City had a severe form of autism and had no fear of heights or danger.

His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Authorities say the man scaled the fence of a Hildale power substation yard Saturday afternoon before making the climb and getting electrocuted.

The Deseret News reports that a power company lineman arrived within minutes and shut down the electricity.

For safety reasons, crews waited until all lines were grounded and were able to slide the man down a ladder ramp after police investigated.

Hildale and Colorado City are twin cities at the Arizona-Utah border.

