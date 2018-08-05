 Chicago Tribune sign to remain on building after remodel
August 5, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Chicago Tribune sign to remain on building after remodel

Associated Press
August 5, 2018
Updated August 5, 2018 8:10am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago in 2006. The Chicago Tribune has left its longtime home but the newspaper’s iconic sign will remain when the landmark building is turned into condominiums.

ADVERTISING

CHICAGO >> The Chicago Tribune has left its longtime home but the newspaper’s iconic sign will remain when the landmark building is turned into condominiums.

The Chicago Tribune reports that its parent company, Tronc, and the real estate firms that are developing Tribune Tower have agreed to settle a lawsuit that had put the fate of the sign in jeopardy.

The paper reports that the 8-foot-tall letters that spell “Chicago Tribune” will be removed later this year during the construction project to turn Tribune Tower into condominiums.

The letters will be put back in early 2020 when the renovation is completed.

The newspaper moved its offices from the 93-year-old neo-Gothic Tower several weeks ago to a nearby high-rise.

PREVIOUS STORY
Reward for missing University of Iowa student hits $260K
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING