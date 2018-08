Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at the Waikele Center in Central Oahu today.

At around 11:20 a.m., 21 firefighters were dispatched to the center at 94-849 Lumiaina St., across from the Waikele Premium Outlets.

The Fire Department said the fire was caused by an electrical short but was extinguished upon arrival by a sprinkler system.