Kilauea lava flow slows in East Rift Zone

There’s been a significant reduction in the Hawaii Island lava flow in the lower east rift zone, the U.S. Geological Survey said today.

Geologists observed “low levels of fountaining with the fissure 8 spatter cone and largely crusted lava in the spillway and channel system” and a “few sluggish seeps and ooze-outs near Halekamahina and Kapoho Crater.”

Lava continues to ooze into the ocean toward Pohoiki.

“The significance of this change is not yet clear and hazardous conditions remain in the area,” a news release said. “It is common for eruptions to wax and wane or pause completely. A return to high levels of lava discharge or new outbreaks in the area of active fissures could occur at any time.