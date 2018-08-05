 Kilauea lava flow slows in East Rift Zone
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
August 5, 2018
Updated August 5, 2018 1:24pm

  • COURTESY USGS

    Incandescent lava remained visible in a section of the fissure 8 channel west of Kapoho Crater (just visible at far left) on Saturday. This view is looking south toward the ocean; the laze plume rising from the ocean entry can be seen in the far distance.

There’s been a significant reduction in the Hawaii Island lava flow in the lower east rift zone, the U.S. Geological Survey said today.

Geologists observed “low levels of fountaining with the fissure 8 spatter cone and largely crusted lava in the spillway and channel system” and a “few sluggish seeps and ooze-outs near Halekamahina and Kapoho Crater.”

Lava continues to ooze into the ocean toward Pohoiki.

“The significance of this change is not yet clear and hazardous conditions remain in the area,” a news release said. “It is common for eruptions to wax and wane or pause completely. A return to high levels of lava discharge or new outbreaks in the area of active fissures could occur at any time.

