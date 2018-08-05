 Reward for missing University of Iowa student hits $260K
August 5, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Reward for missing University of Iowa student hits $260K

Associated Press
August 5, 2018
Updated August 5, 2018 8:09am

  • COURTESY IOWA DEPT. OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

    Mollie Tibbetts is a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The reward for the safe return of Tibbetts has ballooned to $260,000. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said today that relatives of Tibbetts believe she’s alive but has potentially been kidnapped.

ADVERTISING

BROOKLYN, Iowa >> The reward for the safe return of a missing University of Iowa student has ballooned to $260,000.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said today that relatives of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts believe she’s alive but has potentially been kidnapped. Spokesman Greg Willey says the family hopes the reward money will lead to her return.

Tibbetts went missing on July 18 from her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators are being tight-lipped about the case, saying holding back basic details may help solve it. That includes saying whether they believe Tibbetts returned home from a jog the evening she went missing.

Willey says Crime Stoppers will protect the anonymity of tipsters who call in or submit tips online . He says the organization has shared more than 200 anonymous tips with law enforcement since Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘60 Minutes’ exec named in misconduct article delays return
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING