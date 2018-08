Another blaze on Hawaii island was reported at 2 p.m. today, this time on the slopes of Mauna Loa above Volcano.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said there was an active brush fire in the area of Keauhou Ranch, a quarter of a mile from Powerline Road. The fire is moving south towards Kapapala Ranch.

Meanwhile, Hawaii County firefighters are continuing to fight a brush fire near Waikoloa on Highway 190 between Waikoloa Road junction and Kaiminani Drive.