Endless summer photo contest: August 2018

Alex Dzierba and the hikers in the picture had to communicate via phone
to get this carefully staged picture. The group on top of Koko Crater is
silhouetted against the rising full moon. Dzierba was standing about
three-quarters of a mile away, close to the Hawaii Kai marina.
Emily Chu, 14 months old,
crosses the street in Skagway, Alaska, with her new stuffed animal. She and her family were sightseeing during an Alaska cruise on the NCL Bliss. Photo taken by Lea Young.
Evan Asato of Honolulu took
this photo the beginning of
this week. Since the hiking
trails were closed, Asato
and Wen Lau boated into
Kalalau Beach in Kalalau
Valley on Kauai for an hour
of R&R. "I was taken by the
angle of the waterfall and
mountains," Asato said. "I
go there all the time." The
photo was taken with a
Canon5D Mk IV.
For Lenette Tam, the
Bonneville Salt Flats
in Utah presented an
unexpected showcase
of nature's beauty.
-
Ezra Levinson jumps into
summer at Phelps Lake in
front of the Tetons in
Jackson Hole, Wyo. His
father, Josh Levinson,
used an iPhone to take
the digitally produced
multi-exposure photo.