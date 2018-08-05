Lanikai reclaims crown in state paddling championship

Lanikai Canoe Club won the Men Senior race 11:14.52 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship held at Keehi Lagoon on Saturday. Pictured from front to back: Andreas Gaeta, Jack Roney, Nick Foti, Matt Mench, Manny Kulukululani and Karel Tresnak, Jr.
Lanikai Canoe Club won the Men Junior race 7:21.30 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Lanikai Canoe Club won the Sophomore Men race 7:26.16 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Lanikai Canoe Club won the Men Freshman race 7:24.75 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Outrigger Canoe Club won the Women Senior race at the HCRA State Paddling Championship. In the crew from to back were Hoku Keala, Anela Borges, Shannon O’Neill, Angie Dolan and Amy Woodward.
Kai Ehitu won the Women Junior race 9:15.20 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Kai Ehitu won the Women Junior race 9:15.20 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Hui Lanakila Canoe Club won the Women Sophomore race 8:57.38 at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
Spectators watched the races from ashore at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.
-
The shores of Keehi Lagoon was packed with paddlers, supporters, vendors and officials at the HCRA State Paddling Championship.