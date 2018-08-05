Prep Football: Campbell Sabers vs. Hilo Vikings

Hilo Vikings QB Kyler Aguiar (14) hands the ball off to teammate RB Lyle Silva (6) during Saturday's game against Campbell.
Hilo QB Kyler Aguiar (14) breaks free and runs the ball upfield for a Vikings touchdown.
Campbell's junior RJ Tadeo (16) makes a hard tackle on Hilo's Lyle Silva (6).
Campbell's junior JL Lavea (25) looks over to the sidelines after making a open field tackle.
Campbell's JL Lavea (25) makes a tackle during the first half.
Hilo Vikings junior Elijah Apao (2) carries the ball.
Campbell's senior Jhoven Sausal (7) gets ready for Hilo Vikings to kick the ball.
Campbell's Taelase Gaoteote (44) forces Hilo's junior QB Guyson Ogata (4) out of the pocket.
Junior Kaipo Enos-Ho (32) of Campbell stops a running play.
Campbell's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (1) looks up field after making a catch.