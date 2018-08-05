 No surprise as Kahuku crushes Konawaena
August 5, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

No surprise as Kahuku crushes Konawaena

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 5, 2018 at 1:12 am
Wesley Alo-Maiava rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as No. 2 Kahuku thwarted Konawaena 61-9 on Saturday night at Carleton Weimer Field. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –