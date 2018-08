Honolulu firefighters continue to battle two separate brush fires in Leeward Oahu.

The brush fire in Makaha Valley has burned approximately 3,000 acres and is 30 percent contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

In Waianae Valley, a brush fire scorched about 2,000 acres and damaged five farm-type structures. The fire is 40 percent contained.

Leihoku Elementary School and Makaha Elementary School are closed today due to the brush fire.