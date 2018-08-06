Firefighters have large Waikaloa brush fire 95 percent contained

The massive brush fire near Waikoloa is 95 percent contained, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency on behalf of the Hawaii Department of Forestry and Wildlife.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The massive brush fire near Waikoloa is 95 percent contained, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency on behalf of the Hawaii Department of Forestry and Wildlife.

The fire has scorched nearly 18,000 acres since Wednesday.

Battalion Chief John Whitman of the Hawaii County Fire Department said all roads are open this morning including Highway 190.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as firefighters continue to battle the fire in high wind conditions.

Firefighters are also battling a second separate brush fire near Keauhou Ranch in Kau that has burned approximately 300 acres.

The fire broke out about 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

A fire helicopter conducted water drops to contain the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night.