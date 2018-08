Police are looking for a male suspect who sexually assaulted a 63-year-old woman today in Honolulu.

Police are looking for a male suspect who sexually assaulted a 63-year-old woman today in Honolulu.

Police said the suspect is unknown to the woman.

The sexual assault occurred at 9:30 a.m. today in the Honolulu area.

The case is classified as first-degree sexual assault and second-degree trespassing.