 New Android version rolls out on Pixel phones
August 6, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

New Android version rolls out on Pixel phones

Associated Press
August 6, 2018
Updated August 6, 2018 11:26am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People pose by Android lawn statues at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., in 2016. The next version of Google’s Android system will be called Pie. It will use artificial intelligence to adapt to how you use the device.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The next version of Google’s Android system will be called Pie.

It will use artificial intelligence to adapt to how you use the device. For instance, Android will set screen brightness by studying your manual adjustments, rather than automatically switching to a certain level based on ambient light.

Google names its Android versions after sweet treats, such as Marshmallow. Google chose Pie in part because an upcoming feature called Slices will try to offer slices of information from your favorite apps without opening them.

You’ll be able to start testing features aimed at improving people’s digital well-being, including a “wind down” mode that will fade the screen to grey at a designated time to help you disconnect before bed.

Pie is now available on Google’s Pixel phones.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump reimposes sanctions to levy economic pressure on Iran
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING