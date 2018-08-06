Oahu team wins 2018 Junior Lifeguard Championships

An Oahu team came out on top at the 2018 Junior Lifeguard Championships competition held last weekend at Kalapaki Beach on Kauai.

The annual Junior Lifeguard Championships capped off the first Hawaii Beach Safety Week from Wednesday through Saturday, which recognizes drowning prevention efforts across the state.

Following participation in summer programs on all the isles, more than 100 teens ages 12 to 17 years old from Hawaii island, Maui, Oahu and Kauai competed in a series of running, swimming and paddleboarding events.

The Oahu team received the top score, with 187 points, Kauai came in second, with 137 points, Maui third with 106 points and Big Island fourth with 60 points.

Kaimakana Flanagan from Oahu’s team was named the overall female competitor, and Kyle Weyrick from the Big Island team was named the overall male competitor.