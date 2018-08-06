 Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House
August 6, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House

Associated Press
August 6, 2018
Updated August 6, 2018 7:45pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals led a sing-along protest outside the White House tonight.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

O’Donnell spoke to protesters, some clutching signs with the word “Treason” spelled out, before the group broke into a rendition of “America the Beautiful” tonight.

The actress told the crowd it was important to make sure their voices were heard so that Trump would know that they were not going away.

The group also sang a rousing version of “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz.”

The trip was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway.”

The performers included current and former Broadway cast members from “Wicked,” ”Hamilton,” ”Phantom of the Opera” and other shows.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island
NEXT STORY
HPD officer pleads not guilty to charges of abusing family member
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING