 Stocks notch 3rd consecutive gain
Associated Press
August 6, 2018
Updated August 6, 2018 11:10am

    The New York Stock Exchange at sunset in lower Manhattan in 2016.

NEW YORK >> Stocks finished broadly higher for the third day in a row on Wall Street, extending a string of gains.

Media, retail and technology companies rose today. A solid gain in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway led financial stocks higher.

Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration climbed 2.5 percent.

Newell Brands plunged 14.3 percent after the company said the liquidation of Toys R Us hurt its baby products business.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,850.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,502. The Nasdaq composite rose 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,859.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.94 percent.

