 Updated rules can improve surf contests
August 6, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Updated rules can improve surf contests

Posted on August 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 5, 2018 at 7:12 pm
Right now, waters edging more than seven miles of beaches along Oahu’s North Shore are typically gentle enough for novice surfing as well as swimming and snorkeling. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –