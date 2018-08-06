 Teachers, students face a new normal in lava-ravaged areas
August 6, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Teachers, students face a new normal in lava-ravaged areas

By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm
Glue sticks, composition notebooks and No. 2 pencils aren’t the only must-haves for the new school year at some Hawaii island campuses. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –