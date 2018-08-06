 Television and radio
August 6, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Sports| TV Radio

Television and radio

August 6, 2018
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcomˆˆ analog/digital.
*—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV spec HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at White Sox 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Tigers at Angels 4:07 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: Little League, Regional Semifinals
SE: Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. McCalla (Ala.) 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SW: Tulsa (Okla.) vs. Post Oak (Texas East) 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Storm at Liberty 5 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
CYCLING: Tour of Utah
Prologue 9:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: Women’s Under-20 World Cup
Nigeria vs. Germany 1:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Paraguay vs. Spain 4:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Haiti vs. China 4:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
United States vs. Japan 7:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
Rogers Cup 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Rogers Cup 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Rogers Cup 1 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Rogers Cup 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV spec HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Astros at Giants 9:45 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Brewers 2:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Dodgers at Athletics 4:05 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Tigers at Angels 4:07 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: Little League, Regional Semifinals
Southeast: Teams TBA noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Southwest: Teams TBA 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Mystics at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
CYCLING: Tour of Utah
Stage 1 9:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: International Champions Cup
Inter Milan vs. Sevilla 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyon 9 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Real Madrid vs. AS Roma 1:45 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Real Madrid vs. AS Roma 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
Rogers Cup 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229*
NA Rogers Cup 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Rogers Cup 1 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Rogers Cup 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at White Sox 2 p.m. 1500-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Astros at Giants JIP at 10 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at White Sox 2:10 p.m. or JIP after HOU/SF 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Athletics 4:05 p.m. 990-AM
PREVIOUS STORY
Moore loses in U.S. Open semifinals
NEXT STORY
Scoreboard
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING