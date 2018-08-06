Television and radio

|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at White Sox
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Tigers at Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASEBALL: Little League, Regional Semifinals
|SE: Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. McCalla (Ala.)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SW: Tulsa (Okla.) vs. Post Oak (Texas East)
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Storm at Liberty
|5 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|CYCLING: Tour of Utah
|Prologue
|9:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: Women’s Under-20 World Cup
|Nigeria vs. Germany
|1:20 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Paraguay vs. Spain
|4:20 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Haiti vs. China
|4:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|United States vs. Japan
|7:20 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|Rogers Cup
|5 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Rogers Cup
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Rogers Cup
|1 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Rogers Cup
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Astros at Giants
|9:45 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Brewers
|2:10 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Dodgers at Athletics
|4:05 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Tigers at Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASEBALL: Little League, Regional Semifinals
|Southeast: Teams TBA
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Southwest: Teams TBA
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Dream
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Mystics at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|CYCLING: Tour of Utah
|Stage 1
|9:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: International Champions Cup
|Inter Milan vs. Sevilla
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyon
|9 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|Real Madrid vs. AS Roma
|1:45 p.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|Real Madrid vs. AS Roma
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|Rogers Cup
|5 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA Rogers Cup
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Rogers Cup
|1 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Rogers Cup
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at White Sox
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Astros at Giants
|JIP at 10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at White Sox
|2:10 p.m. or JIP after HOU/SF
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Athletics
|4:05 p.m.
|990-AM
Television and radio
