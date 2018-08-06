First Friday at the Hawaii State Art Museum

PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Two First Friday events took place at the Hawaii State Art Museum on Aug. 3. Works by globally recognized Hawaii artists Ashley Bickerton, Kaili Chun, Yvonne Cheng, Paul Pfeiffer, Garnett Puett and Lawrence Seward were unveiled at Artizen by MW Cafe Gallery and the HiSAM Museum Gallery Shop as part of the Hawaii Artists 2018 Portfolio Project, sponsored by Friends of the State Art Museum. Upstairs, the museum celebrated the opening of “STATE OF ART: new work,” showcasing 31 pieces by Hawaii artists.