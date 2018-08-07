 Angelina Jolie Pitt wants divorce finalized by year’s end
August 7, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Angelina Jolie Pitt wants divorce finalized by year’s end

Associated Press
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 6:35pm

  • INVISION /AP /2015

    Jolie Pitt filed for divorce nearly two years ago from Brad Pitt and currently has primary custody of their six children.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Angelina Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized before the end of the year.

The declarations came in a request for a case-management hearing filed today by Jolie Pitt’s attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The document says her attorneys will work with Pitt’s lawyers to ensure the actors are single again in 2018.

The court filing contends Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since the couple’s separation. It says he has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements, and she’ll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

Pitt’s attorney Lance Spiegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce nearly two years ago and currently has primary custody of their six children.

PREVIOUS STORY
Venezuela’s President Maduro alleges 2 opposition leaders linked to drone attack
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING