Honolulu firefighters continued to fight two Leeward Coast fires today that began Saturday and burned 8,800 acres.

The Waianae fire was 90 percent contained, while the Makaha fire was 80 percent contained, said fire Capt. Kevin Mokulehua.

Two military and one Division of Forestry and Wildlife helicopters made water drops for the Makaha fire, located in an area difficult to access.

The two fires started Saturday. A third fire burned five acres on Friday in Maili Point.