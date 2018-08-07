Hawaii Foodbank says supply is dwindling, seeks donations

The Hawaii Foodbank put out a call for a help today, saying that its Oahu warehouse has less than 10-days’ worth of food in stock.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Foodbank put out a call for a help today, saying that its Oahu warehouse has less than 10-days’ worth of food in stock.

The shortage comes after providing emergency relief to both Kauai and Hawaii island following two natural disasters and a decrease in summer donations. With a hurricane approaching, its supply has been depleted.

“Hawaii Foodbank has been responding aggressively to the daily needs of hungry island residents while also providing emergency assistance for Kauai and Hawaii island residents,” said Ron Mizutani, President and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, in a news release. “With about 20 percent of Oahu’s population suffering from food insecurity and relying on our services to provide food assistance in times of crisis, we are in dire need of food as our warehouse supplies are dwindling rapidly.”

In anticipation of the current hurricane season and approach of Hurricane Hector, the non-profit said it is in need of emergency provisions to effectively prepare and respond to another natural disaster.

“We distribute about a million pounds of food each month through our member agencies and other nonprofit groups serving those in need and now with Hector brewing in the Pacific, we’re very concerned,” says Mizutani. “The lull in summer donations is starting to reveal itself in our warehouse. Ideally, we’d like to see a food stockpile of 20 days. We humbly ask the community to give what they can.”

To make a donation, call 954-7869 or visit hawaiifoodbank.org.