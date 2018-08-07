Brush fire closes Kapolei Parkway, forces mall evacuation
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 07, 2018
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 4:53pm
The Ka Makana Alii mall in Kapolei, with more than 125 retailers and eateries, was evacuated due to compromised air quality from a brush fire.
This video sent in by William Bacarro shows how close the brush fire is near Ka Makana Ali'i.
COURTESY WILLIAM BACARRO
A brush fire burns this afternoon in Kapolei that forced the closure of Kapolei Parkway.
The mall, including a Hampton Inn and theaters temporarily closed at 4:20 p.m. on the advice of the fire and police departments, a spokeswoman said.
Firefighters are responding to the fire that broke out this afternoon on the Diamond Head side of the mall at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei.
A total of 16 units and 47 firefighters responded shortly after 3 p.m. today, according to Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Mokulehua, and are currently on scene. Besides the mall, there is a railway baseyard nearby and other structures.
Honolulu police are controlling traffic in the area, where Kapolei Parkway is closed in both directions from Kualakai Parkway to Renton Road in both directions, according to city officials. HFD has requested that mall security evacuate vehicles parked on the Diamond Head side of Ka Makana Ali‘i mall.
Numerous social media posts feature video of thick, black smoke filling the air.
Olino Theatres tweeted this afternoon: “For the safety of our guests, we have evacuated and closed Olino Theatres due to this large brush fire near Ka Makana Alii.”
Ka Makana Alii’s Facebook page is keeping customers updated on its status.