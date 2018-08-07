 Kilauea eruption activity slows, but ‘it’s not over’
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 9:05am
Eruption activity has “significantly decreased” at the Kilauea summit and the lower East Rift Zone from fissure 8, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this morning.

“Indeed the activity in the lower East Rift Zone has decreased but it’s not over,” said Steven Brantley, deputy scientist-in-charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, adding there is low fountaining within the cinder and spatter cone of fissure 8.

At the Kilauea summit, earthquake activity and the deformation rate remain very low, according to Brantley. “The summit is not showing any signs of inflation or deflation.”

