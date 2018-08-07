Pahoa, Pahala absentee walk-in voting sites to close for Hurricane Hector

Hawaii County said today it will close the absentee walk-in voting sites at Pahoa and Pahala community centers on Wednesday due to the threat posed by Hurricane Hector.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii County said today it will close the absentee walk-in voting sites at Pahoa and Pahala community centers on Wednesday due to the threat posed by Hurricane Hector.

The two voting sites may also be closed on Thursday, depending on post-storm conditions, the county said. All other absentee walk-in voting sites will remain open, subject to weather conditions.

Absentee walk-in voting throughout the island began July 30, and ends on Thursday. Primary Election Day is Saturday.

For more information, residents may call the Elections Office at 961-8673 or email hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov.