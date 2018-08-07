 Pahoa, Pahala absentee walk-in voting sites to close for Hurricane Hector
August 7, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

Pahoa, Pahala absentee walk-in voting sites to close for Hurricane Hector

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 1:17pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii County said today it will close the absentee walk-in voting sites at Pahoa and Pahala community centers on Wednesday due to the threat posed by Hurricane Hector.

The two voting sites may also be closed on Thursday, depending on post-storm conditions, the county said. All other absentee walk-in voting sites will remain open, subject to weather conditions.

Absentee walk-in voting throughout the island began July 30, and ends on Thursday. Primary Election Day is Saturday.

For more information, residents may call the Elections Office at 961-8673 or email hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov.

PREVIOUS STORY
Joe Arpaio speaks to toy doughnut in new Baron Cohen show
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING