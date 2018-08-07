 Police ask for help in finding warrant suspect known to frequent Wahiawa area
August 7, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police ask for help in finding warrant suspect known to frequent Wahiawa area

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 4:27pm

  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Peter Kanohokula, who is known to frequent the Wahiawa area and may be armed, a CrimeStoppers bulletin said.

ADVERTISING

Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on a Hawaii Paroling Authority no-bail warrant for violating the terms and conditions of parole.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Peter Kanohokula, who is known to frequent the Wahiawa area and may be armed, a CrimeStoppers bulletin said.

Kanohokula is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.

PREVIOUS STORY
Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters
NEXT STORY
Brush fire closes Kapolei Parkway
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING