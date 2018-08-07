Police ask for help in finding warrant suspect known to frequent Wahiawa area

Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on a Hawaii Paroling Authority no-bail warrant for violating the terms and conditions of parole.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Peter Kanohokula, who is known to frequent the Wahiawa area and may be armed, a CrimeStoppers bulletin said.

Kanohokula is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.