Schools reopen as firefighters continue to battle Leeward Oahu brush fires

Two elementary schools in Leeward Oahu will reopen today as firefighters continue to battle two separate brush fires in Waianae and Makaha.

The Hawaii Department of Education had closed Makaha and Leihoku Elementary schools Monday due to the brush fires that have burned a total of 8,800 acres. Both schools will reopen today.

Three units with approximately 12 firefighters, meanwhile, were on fire watch throughout the night, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The fire in Waianae Valley is 80 percent contained and the fire in Makaha Valley is 50 percent contained.