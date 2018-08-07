 ‘Be Change Now’ is working to fill Hawaii’s leadership void
August 7, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

‘Be Change Now’ is working to fill Hawaii’s leadership void

By Joshua Magno, Natasha Kai and Elmer Cabico
Posted on August 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 6, 2018 at 6:51 pm
Elections should be about our aspirations to make Hawaii a better place for ourselves and for our children. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –