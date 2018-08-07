 For ABC’s new ‘A Million Little Things,’ life mirrors art
August 7, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Features

For ABC’s new ‘A Million Little Things,’ life mirrors art

Associated Press
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 1:40pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Grace Park, top right, answers a question as fellow cast members in the Disney ABC television series “A Million Little Things,” David Giuntoli, top left, and Stephanie Szostak, bottom left, and executive producer Dana Honor look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour today in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ADVERTISING

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. >> Life mirrored art during ABC’s promotion of its new fall drama “A Million Little Things.”

The series is about a group of people who became friends after being trapped in an elevator.

As the actors and producers concluded a Q&A with TV reporters at a hotel, an ABC spokeswoman relayed an ironic turn of events: Guests were stuck in an elevator on the eighth floor.

The elevator malfunction is a small part of “A Million Little Things.” The series opens with the suicide of one of the friends and follows the impact of his death.

There was a happy ending at the hotel, with the guests safely exiting the elevator.

The ensemble cast of “A Million Little Things,” debuting Sept. 26, includes Ron Livingston, James Roday and Grace Park, who previously starred in the filmed-in-Hawaii series “Hawaii Five-0” on CBS.

PREVIOUS STORY
Joe Arpaio speaks to toy doughnut in new Baron Cohen show
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING