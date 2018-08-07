Keali‘i Reichel plans construction on Maui hula halau for next year

WAILUKU >> Kumu Hula Keali‘i Reichel hopes to begin building a permanent home for his hula halau on Maui next year.

The Maui News reports Reichel is fundraising and collecting building permits for the planned 6,000-square-foot, two-story building to house his halau. He is planning to raise $2.5 million for the new home for Halau Ke‘alaokamaile.

He says the bottom floor of the building to be constructed in Piiholo will include a resource center, classroom and kitchen for processing harvested plants. The top floor will be a sacred dance floor, which can only be entered using a special protocol and chant.