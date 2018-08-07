Turn campfire favorite s’mores into ice cream cake

We wanted to take each element of s’mores and reimagine this beloved campfire snack as a magnificent ice cream cake.

Combining warm, gooey s’mores with ice cream may sound like a mess, but we found a way to add the heat without causing a meltdown.

The base of our cake is just a graham cracker crust covered with fudge, which gives the cake a sundae- like quality and keeps the crust from becoming soggy. We also added a layer of sweet marshmallow creme — but it wouldn’t be s’mores without toasted marshmallows.

After freezing the cake until it was very firm, it took just a quick run under a hot broiler to toast a layer of marshmallows without melting the cake. A ring of graham crackers around the outside provided the finishing touch to this playful dessert.

S’MORES ICE CREAM CAKE

By America’s Test Kitchen

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup light corn syrup

8 graham crackers, broken into pieces, plus 8 quartered along dotted seams

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup marshmallow creme

3 pints chocolate ice cream

26 large marshmallows, halved crosswise

Combine chocolate, cream and corn syrup in bowl and microwave at 50 percent power until melted and smooth, about 1 minute, stirring halfway through. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with vegetable oil spray and line sides with parchment.

Pulse crackers in food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Combine crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in bowl until mixture resembles wet sand. Press crumb mixture evenly into pan bottom, then firmly pack, using bottom of measuring cup. Bake until beginning to brown, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Pour chocolate mixture over crust; smooth into even layer; freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

Spread marshmallow creme evenly over chocolate; freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

Scoop ice cream into large bowl; break up scoops, then stir and fold until smooth. Spread over marshmallow creme layer. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until very firm, at least 4 hours, or as long as 24 hours.

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler.

Place cake on rimmed baking sheet, discarding plastic, and arrange marshmallow halves, cut sides down, over top. Broil until marshmallows are lightly browned, 30 to 60 seconds, rotating sheet halfway through. (Refreeze cake if necessary.)

Remove sides of pan, discarding parchment. Slide thin metal spatula between cake bottom and pan bottom to loosen, then slide cake onto platter. Arrange remaining cracker pieces vertically along sides of cake. Serve immediately. Serves 8-10.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 484 calories, 24 g total fat, 14 g saturated fats, 56 mg cholesterol, 146 mg sodium, 69 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 52 g sugar, 6 g protein.