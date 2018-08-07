 Box jellyfish prompt closure of Hanauma Bay
August 7, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Box jellyfish prompt closure of Hanauma Bay

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 6, 2018 at 11:27 pm
City officials closed Hanauma Bay part of Monday after many people were stung by an influx of box jellyfish. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –