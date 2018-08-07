 Oahu home prices edged up in July but fell shy of records
August 7, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Oahu home prices edged up in July but fell shy of records

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 6, 2018 at 11:49 pm
Oahu’s housing market posted modest median price gains in July but fell a little shy of setting any records. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –