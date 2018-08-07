 AARP, USTA offer free tennis clinics for people over 50
Live Well

Star-Advertiser staff
August 7, 2018
Updated August 7, 2018 12:05am
Every wanted to try your hand at tennis but thought it was too late to learn? Has it been a while since you picked up a racket?

AARP Hawai‘i and the United States Tennis Association Hawaii Pacific Section are offering free tennis clinics aimed at people over age 50.

The free “Tennis — for the Health of It!” clinics aim to show how tennis is a fun way to get some exercise. The clinics are targeted at beginners and people who haven’t played in a while.

Participants must preregister at aarp.cvent.com/tennis8-18 or calling 585-9530.

Participants should wear athletic shoes and bring a water bottle; rackets and balls will be provided.

Clinics are:

>> Today: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park

>> Thursday: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kilauea District Park

>> Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Maikiki District Park

