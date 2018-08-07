Performers celebrate 8th annual Na Hula Festival

Performers of Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani took the stage and used their hula implements to "Ke Ao Nani" including ʻUlīʻulī (Hawaiian feathered gourd) during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival at the Kapi‘olani Park Bandstand. Hawaii’s longest-running, annual, non-competitive hula event was held Sunday, presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation along with the Friends of Honolulu Parks and Recreation.
Performers with Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani dance to "Pua Laha 'Ole." Nā Hula Festival has celebrated the artistry and grace of Hawaii’s premiere dance form since its creation in 1940.
Performers of Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani took the stage and danced to "Lili'u E" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Performers with Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani dance to "Kawika" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Performers of Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani took the stage and danced to "Kawika" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Performers with Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A‘ala Hone dance to "Kealoha" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Lisa Viela, left, dances to "He Pō Lani Makamae" with her mother, Flo Fernandez, kumu hula of Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A‘ala Hone, second from left, during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Performers with Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A‘ala Hone dance to "Ku'u Lei Puakenikeni" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.
Sarah Perez, soloist performer with Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A‘ala Hone, dances to "Makee 'Ailana" during the 78th Annual Nā Hula Festival.