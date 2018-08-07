Still a category 4 hurricane, Hector weakens overnight

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

Hector weakened slightly overnight but remains a category 4 hurricane.

Located 540 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 750 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, Hector was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph — a drop of 15 mph from Monday night — at 5 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Hawaii island.

Hector is still heading west at 16 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. Further weakening is expected over the next 48 hours but Hector is expected to remain a major hurricane through Wednesday when it is forecast to pass about 165 miles south of Hawaii island.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Hector’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Swells generated by Hector are expected to reach southeast and east-facing shores of the Big Island and eastern Maui late today, likely increasing in size by late tonight and Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are possible across the Big Island late tonight or Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center recommends local residents ensure they have a hurricane plan in place. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urges residents to prepare an emergency kit that includes food, water and other supplies to last a minimum of 14 days.

More tips:

>> Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

>> Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

>> Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

>> Sign up for local notification systems.

>> Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

>> Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

>> Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

>> Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

>> Secure your important documents in protective containers.