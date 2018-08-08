 Boy, 13, and woman on stolen moped lead police on chase through Makiki
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 10:15am
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly stole a moped and struck a vehicle as he attempted to flee from police in Makiki.

Police said the officer spotted the male suspect operating the stolen moped with a female passenger, 19, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The officer positioned for a traffic stop when the suspect fled through a red light and struck a passing vehicle.

The suspect and his passenger fled on foot after the crash.

Police said other responding officers caught them and arrested the 13-year-old boy on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and the 19-year-old woman on 14 outstanding bench warrants.

