Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve reopened this morning after an influx of jellyfish forced it to close on Monday and regular maintenance on Tuesday, city officials said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve reopened this morning after an influx of jellyfish forced it to close on Monday and regular maintenance on Tuesday, city officials said.

On Monday, Honolulu Ocean Safety reported 1,700 jellyfish and 90 stings in Waikiki.

Hanauma Bay is usually closed on Tuesdays for maintenance. The popular preserve and snorkeling spot reopened at 6:30 a.m. today. During summer months, which last until Labor Day weekend, it is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.