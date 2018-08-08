 It’s TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on ‘Will & Grace’
Associated Press
August 8, 2018
    David Schwimmer in Pasadena, Calif., in 2016. NBC announced that Schwimmer will have a recurring role on “Will & Grace” as Grace’s new love interest. The program returns for a second season on Oct. 4.

LOS ANGELES >> Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer will appear on “Will & Grace” as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character.

NBC said today that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back Oct. 4 on NBC.

Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

“Friends” and the original “Will & Grace” were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse “Must See TV” Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through 2002.

