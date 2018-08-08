 Motorcycle fire in Ala Moana area leaves vehicles charred
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 9:15am

    A firefighter surveyed the scene of a multiple-vehicle fire in the Ala Moana area this morning.

Honolulu firefighters and police responded to a fire that charred a motorcycle and surrounding vehicles in a parking lot of a residential building near Ala Moana Hotel.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the parking lot of Atkinson Towers at 419A Atkinson Drive shortly before 7 a.m. today.

Police said a woman tried to start her motorcycle when it caught fire. Flames engulfed the motorcycle and a nearby vehicle. The fire also damaged at two other vehicles.

Firefighters responded and brought the fire under control at 7:10 a.m. and extinguished it at 7:25 a.m., said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

