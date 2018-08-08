 Hawaiian Airlines passenger traffic up 3.2%
August 8, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Hawaiian Airlines passenger traffic up 3.2%

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaiian Airlines’s passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in July as the company flew more flights than the year-earlier period. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –