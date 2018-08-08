 Kakaako developer touts sales at next Ward Village tower
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 10:17 pm
The next condominium tower expected to rise out of the ground at Ward Village in Kakaako is two-thirds sold. Read More

