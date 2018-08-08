 Be safe and aware on the job
August 8, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Be safe and aware on the job

Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 6:28 pm
It is dismaying to hear of yet another serious injury on the job: that of a 70-year-old Kapolei warehouse worker who suffered electrical shock on Saturday morning. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –