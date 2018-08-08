 Authorities seek help finding parole violator
August 8, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Authorities seek help finding parole violator

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm
Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on a Hawaii Paroling Authority no-bail warrant for violating the terms and conditions of parole. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –