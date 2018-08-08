 Corrections
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is running for re-election for Hawaii’s District 2 congressional seat, while Doug Chin, Kaniela Ing and Donna Mercado Kim are among the candidates running for the District 1 seat. A story on Page B7 Tuesday transposed the districts.

>> Jeff Hickman is a spokesman for the Hawaii Army National Guard. A Page B3 story Tuesday gave an incorrect first name for him.

