 Hurricane Hector likely to weaken as it nears Big Isle
August 8, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Hurricane Hector likely to weaken as it nears Big Isle

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 10:48 pm
Hector, which remained a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday evening, likely will weaken over the next day or so, bringing tropical storm-force winds to the southern coast of Hawaii island. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –